Sushi MAS Wynwood
Japanese Appetizers
Original Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
Spicy tuna mix, fried sushi rice topped with spicy mayo and jalapeño - 4 units$14.00
Spicy Yuzu Salmon Crispy Rice
Spicy salmon mix, fried sushi rice topped with yuzu mayo and serrano - 4 units$14.00
Gyozas
Housemade steamed or fried gyozas - 6 units$9.00
Steamed Pork BBQ Bao
Tender pork seasoned with fresh red chiles, garlic, and ginger, wrapped in fluffy, yeast-risen dough - 2 units.$8.00
Smoke Brisket Bao Bun
Steamed bao buns filled with smoked brisket, scallions, and cucumber, topped with BBQ sauce - 2 units.$11.00
Panko Jumbo Shrimp Bao Bun
Steamed bao buns with panko shrimp, scallions, carrots and Eel sauce - 2 units$10.00
Pork Bao Bun
Steamed bao buns with pork belly, scallions, cucumber and carrot with Japanese special sauce - 2 units$10.00
Harumaki
Fried veggie spring rolls - 4 units$8.00
Japanese Shrimp Shumai
Housemade Japanese shumai shrimp - 4 units$10.00
Takoyaki (octopus balls)
Puffs of seasoned batter with a piece of octopus dice in the middle, and bonito flakes on top with our special sauce - 4 units$9.00
Classic Rolls
California Roll
Krab, avocado and cream cheese$12.00
Kansas Roll
Krab and avocado, topped with masago$13.00
New York Roll
Salmon, avocado and cream cheese$14.00
Salmon Avo Roll
Salmon and avocado$12.00
Salmon Phila Roll
Salmon and cream cheese$12.00
Panko Shrimp Roll
Panko shrimp and avocado with eel sauce$14.00
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy wild ahi tuna mixed with scallions and spicy mayo sauce$11.00
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Japanese hamachi, scallions and tempura flakes with spicy mayo$16.00
Tuna Avo Roll
Wild ahi tuna and avocado$13.00
Crab Mix Roll
Krab mix with red onions, rolled on soy paper with sesame seeds$14.00
Spicy Salmon Roll
Scottish salmon mixed with spicy secret mayo and scallions$14.00
Honey Roll
Salmon, mango and cream cheese with spicy honey passion sauce$14.00
Special Rolls
Yellowfresh Roll
Hamachi and avocado with mango, red onion, scallions, special sauce and sesame seeds on top$18.00
Truffle Trouble Roll
Panko shrimp, cream cheese and avocado, topped with seared salmon, truffle oil and scallions$18.00
White Magic Roll
Panko shrimp and avocado with Japanese hamachi, citric mayo sauce and scallions$18.00
Vibes Roll
Panko shrimp, salmon tartare mix and cream cheese with avocado on top, eel sauce and sesame seeds$17.00
Sensation Roll
Salmon tartare and avocado, with tuna on top, nikkei sauce and scallions$17.00
Fire Roll
Panko shrimp and avocado, topped with seared salmon and our secret spicy sauce$18.00
Rock Shrimp Roll
Spicy salmon mix and avocado and panko shrimp diced mixed on top with our secret sauce, scallions and eel sauce$17.00
Citric Roll
Panko shrimp, krab and avocado topped with wild ahi tuna, citrus sauce and tempura bites$18.00
Fest Roll
Panko shrimp and avocado, topped with krab mix, eel sauce and spicy mayo with scallions$17.00
Heat Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and sparagus with Japanese eel, masago, scallions and eel sauce on top$16.00
Truffle Roll
Cream cheese, rice and truffle oil topped with sweet torched salmon$17.00
Dynamite Roll
Panko shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and krab rolled on soy paper with sesame seeds, eel sauce and spicy mayo on top$17.00
Los Angeles Roll
Scottish salmon with torched salmon, secret spicy sauce, crispy tempura bits and serrano chili pepper on top - without seaweed$18.00
Galaxy Roll
Avocado and cream cheese, topped with salmon, crispy onion and eel sauce$15.00
Alaskan Roll
Panko shrimp, topped with salmon tartare and scallions$16.00
Arizona Roll
Wild ahi tuna, cream cheese, scallions with salmon on top - without seaweed$16.00
Nassau Roll
Salmon and avocado topped with seared spicy togarashi salmon$17.00
Caribean Roll
Panko shrimp, cream cheese and mango, with passion fruit mayo$15.00
Daytona Roll
Japanese eel and cucumber with avocado, bonito flakes and eel sauce on top$15.00
Crunchy Roll
Wild ahi tuna, scallions, avocado and masago, topped with tempura flakes, crispy onions and eel sauce$16.00
Dragon Roll
Panko shrimp, asparagus, scallions and masago, topped with avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce$16.00
Rainbow Roll
Krab and avocado, topped with salmon, Japanese hamachi and wild ahi tuna$16.00
Volcano Roll
Scottish salmon and avocado, topped with salmon tartare and scallions$16.00
Avo Roll
Salmon cooked, red onion, spicy mayo and avocado topped with avocado$14.00
Veggie Creations
Spicy Mango Roll
Mango, avocado and cream cheese with spicy mayo dots and serrano on top$11.00
Deluxe Roll
Cream cheese, asparagus, carrots, avocado and spinach with scallions on top$12.00
Veggie Truffle Roll
Shiitake mushrooms, carrots and cream cheese with avocado and truffle oil on top$13.00
Creamy Roll
Avocado and cream cheese, rolled on soy paper with sesame seeds$10.00
Superstar Roll
Cucumber, avocado and cream cheese with mango, red onion, scallions, special sauce and sesame seeds on top$14.00
Fresh Roll
Cucumber, cream cheese and scallions with mango and citrus sauce on top$12.00
Sushi BOX
Veggie Box
Veggie lovers box! Assorted mix of veggies rolls, with a side of edamames and 2 sauces$18.00
Rock & Rolls Box
Only rolls! Mix of rolls with salmon, wild ahi tuna and panko shrimp, with a side of edamames and 2 sauces$21.50
Atlantic Box
Rolls with salmon and tuna, with a side of edamame and 2 sauces$23.00
Special Box
Our special selection of sushi and rolls, with a side of edamames and 2 sauces$31.00
Salmon Lover Box
Premium mix salmon rolls, sushi and sashimi, with a side of edamames and 2 sauces$28.00
Sashimi Chirashi
Rice bowl with assorted fresh salmon, wild ahi tuna, Japanese hamachi, Japanese eel and salmon seared with togarashi$28.50
Sushi & Sashimi
Poke Bowls
BYO Medium Poke Bowl
Medium size with 2 protein scoops$18.00OUT OF STOCK
BYO Large Poke Bowl
Medium size with 3 protein scoops$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Spicy Tuna
Ahi Tuna, sweet onion, scallions, avocado, hijiki seaweed, masago, sesame seeds with spicy Japanese mayo$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Yuzu Kosho Salmon
Atlantic salmon, sweet onion, scallions, edamame, hijiki seaweed, sesame seeds with yuzu kosho$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Tropical Tuna
Ahi tuna, scallions, red onion, edamame, pineapple, ponzu lime sauce, krab salad, sesame seeds and crispy onion$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Citrus Shrimp
Wild shrimp, sweet onion, scallions, cucumber, krab salad, masago with passion fruit sauce$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Tataki Organic Tofu
Tofu, chopped citrus kale, sweet onion, scallions, edamame, seaweed salad, sesame seeds with creamy miso sauce$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Chicken
Chicken breast, sweet onion, scallions, cucumber, edamame, cilantro with spicy shoyu$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Volcano (large size)
Spicy tuna mix, sweet onion, edamame, hijiki seaweed, jalapeño peppers, spicy shoyu, spicy mayo drizzle, with seaweed salad, wasabi peas and sesame seeds$21.00OUT OF STOCK
Crazy (large size)
Ahi tuna, salmon, Japanese hamachi, avocado, cucumber, sweet onion, seaweed salad, masago, sesame seeds, and with crazy nikkei sauce$23.00OUT OF STOCK
The MVB (XL size)
2 salmon scoops, 2 ahi tuna scoops, red onion, scallions, hijiki seaweed, edamame, mixed with spicy mayo, topped with avocado, crab salad and crispy onion, with a drizzle of eel sauce and sesame seeds$29.00OUT OF STOCK
The Vegan Mushplant (V)
Japanese eggplant, shiitake mushrooms, edamame, red onions, carrots, jalapeño peppers, ponzu lime, avocado, sesame seeds and crispy onions$27.00OUT OF STOCK
Japanese Ramen
Build Your Own Ramen
Choose your noodles, broth, meat, mix ins and add ons$15.50
Pork Miso Ramen
Miso soup base, pork belly, sweet corn, green onions, hanjuku egg and nori seaweed$14.50
Pork Tonkotsu Ramen
Tonkotsu soup base, pork belly, hanjuku egg, green onions, bean sprouts and bamboo shoots$14.50
Smoked Brisket Shoyu Ramen
Vegetarian shoyu soup base, smoked brisket, hanjuku egg, green onions, bean sprouts and bamboo shoots$15.50
Shitake Mushroom Ramen (Vegan)
Vegetarian shoyu soup base, shitake mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, bean sprout, bamboo shoots and green onions$14.50
Breaded Pork Shoyu Ramen
Vegetarian shoyu soup base, pork breaded, green onions, wood ear mushrooms, hanjuku egg and pickled ginger$14.50
Seafood Tonkotsu Panko Shrimp Ramen
Seafood tonkotsu soup base, panko jumbo shrimp, chopped spinach, bamboo shoots, carrots and bean sprout$14.50
Wild Shrimp Ramen
Seafood tonkotsu soup base, wild shrimp, baby bokchoy, green onions, ban sprout and carrots$14.50
Sides
Sauces
Secret Mayo Sauce
Highly recommended$0.95
Spicy Japanese Mayo Sauce
Secret recipe$0.95
Eel Sauce$0.95
Citrus Yuzu Mayo Sauce
Highly recommended$0.95
Wasabi Aioli Mayo Sauce$0.95
Spicy Soy Sauce$0.95
Honey Spicy Sauce
Highly recommended$0.95
Ponzu Lime Sauce$0.95
Special Nikkei Sauce$0.95
Passion Fruit Mayo Sauce$0.95
Beverages
Desserts
Key Lime Pie (gf)
Our Key Lime Filling is poured into our buttery graham cracker Gluten Free crust. We then top it with a creamy key lime topping that makes this dessert out of this world$5.50
Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake
Our NY Cheesecake and swirl in thick, rich Dulce De Leche. As if that wasn’t enough, we top it with a thin layer of HERSHEY’S® Caramel Topping. Put it all together and you have a dessert that will “blow your mind”!$6.50
Chocolate 3 Layer Cake
Our scratch cake recipe, unequaled in moisture and flavor is piled three or two layers high and covered with our scratch chocolate icing (made with Hersheys Cocoa of course)$8.00
Crunchy Crab Salad
Krab with mayo, red onion, yuzu, tempura flakes, cucumber and masago