Skip to Main content
Sushi MAS
0
Sushi MAS Doral
We are not accepting online orders right now
Change location
Not accepting orders
Online ordering is currently unavailable. Please contact the restaurant to place an order.
Sushi MAS Locations and Hours
Aventura
(786) 991-2691
2980 NE 207th St, set 113, Aventura, FL 33180
Open now
•
Closes at 11PM
All hours
Doral
(786) 380-4226
7901 Northwest 36th Street, 108, Doral, FL 33166
Open now
•
Closes at 11PM
All hours
Fort Lauderdale
(954) 440-2557
721 North Federal Highway, BAY #8, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Open now
•
Closes at 11PM
All hours
Wynwood
(786) 360-4001
2611 North Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33137
Open now
•
Closes at 11PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement