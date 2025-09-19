Skip to Main content
Sushi MAS
Rainbow Roll
Rainbow Roll
Krab and avocado, topped with salmon, Japanese hamachi and wild ahi tuna
Sushi MAS Locations and Hours
Aventura
(786) 991-2691
2980 NE 207th St, set 113, Aventura, FL 33180
Open now
Closes at 12AM
All hours
Doral
(786) 380-4226
7901 Northwest 36th Street, 108, Doral, FL 33166
Open now
Closes at 12AM
All hours
Fort Lauderdale
(954) 440-2557
721 North Federal Highway, BAY #8, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Open now
Closes at 12AM
All hours
Wynwood
(786) 360-4001
2611 North Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33137
Open now
Closes at 12AM
All hours
