Chocolate 3 Layer Cake
Chocolate 3 Layer Cake
Our scratch cake recipe, unequaled in moisture and flavor is piled three or two layers high and covered with our scratch chocolate icing (made with Hersheys Cocoa of course)
Sushi MAS Locations and Hours
Aventura
(786) 991-2691
2980 NE 207th St, set 113, Aventura, FL 33180
Open now
•
Closes at 12AM
All hours
Doral
(786) 380-4226
7901 Northwest 36th Street, 108, Doral, FL 33166
Open now
•
Closes at 12AM
All hours
Fort Lauderdale
(954) 440-2557
721 North Federal Highway, BAY #8, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Open now
•
Closes at 12AM
All hours
Wynwood
(786) 360-4001
2611 North Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33137
Open now
•
Closes at 12AM
All hours
